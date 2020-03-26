Coronavirus outbreak impacting wedding industry

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Planning a wedding can already be a stressful time, but many soon-to-be brides are facing an added stress to the planning process due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Some brides have maybe had to rethink their planning and their dates for their weddings,” said Ashlee Howard, a bridal stylist at Mimi’s Bridal in Laurel. “We know that can be stressful. It’s an already stressful thing to have to plan for a wedding.”
Howard says the virus is making an impact on the wedding industry.
“In the industry, we’ve seen a lot of events being postponed,” Howard said. “We’ve seen a lot of weddings that are having to be rescheduled and having to reconsider dates. Some of the uncertainty is with our ship dates.”
The bridal shop is being proactive during this time and taking the necessary precautions to keep both customers and employees safe from the virus.
“We heavily emphasize on our online orders,” Howard said. “We are posting frequently so you can keep up with all the styles that we’ve still got coming in. We are offering a pickup, where we bring your things out to your car. If you want to maintain a safe distance, if you want to limit your interaction and exposure to other people, we will be here to accommodate you. You can call ahead; we can prepare your things and have them there for you.”
Howard encourages those who are planning a wedding to keep your head up and not to get discouraged.
“We’re here to work with you and help to take off some of the stress from an already stressful situation. Don’t let this deter you from shopping and going ahead and finding your gown,” Howard said. “We would encourage you to be proactive. Go a head and make an appointment, come shop early and then have a little peace of mind knowing that you have your selection.”
Mimi’s Bridal has been in business for the last 25 years.
The business has also changed its days and hours of operation. It’s now only open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.
