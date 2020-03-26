Collins mayor issues executive order as a precaution against COVID-19

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - As of Thursday evening, no cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Covington County, but officials in the City of Collins are already taking precautionary measures just in case.
Mayor Hope Magee Jones issued an executive order Thursday to prevent the spread of the virus if it reaches Collins.
Starting Friday, the city will prohibit all gatherings of 10 people or more and close all city parks, ballfields, ball courts and venues until April 17.
Jones’ order also orders businesses, such as restaurants, bars, gyms, gas stations, laundromats, automotive repair shops and liquor stores, to have no more than 10 people, including staff, inside the building at one time.
Grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, clothing and hardware stores are being advised to prevent customers from clustering inside the businesses.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Thursday morning there are now 485 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state with six deaths.
Twenty four cases have been confirmed in the Pine Belt including 14 in Forrest County, four in Lamar County and one each in Jones, Marion, Perry, and Wayne counties.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.