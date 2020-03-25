90-year-old Mississippi man died of coronavirus, Louisiana Dept. of Health confirms

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Louisiana Department of Health reports a 90-year-old Mississippi man died of COVID-19.
Health officials confirmed to WAFB that the man from Woodville, Mississippi, died from coronavirus at a hospital in in Baton Rouge.
Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said the man died on March 21.
Mississippi Department of Health has yet to include the man in the death total, which would be at 3.
Deaths have been reported in Holmes and Hancock Counties by Mississippi Department of Health.
