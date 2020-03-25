Southern Miss making changes amid coronavirus pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been two weeks since the decision to close all Mississippi public colleges and universities was made.
Now, decisions are being made at the University of Southern Mississippi as to how they’ll move forward with the rest of the semester.
With guidelines from health experts telling people to stay in isolation as much as possible, the internet is USM’s best tool.
“We’ve worked really hard these last two weeks to try to transfer everything we can online," said Dee Dee Anderson, vice president of Student Affairs at Southern Miss. “Things like our counseling service, now you can do online classes we’re doing online exercise classes, online advising."
The university is also limiting access to campus housing.
“We felt that was the safest thing for our students and our community and the state of Mississippi because we have a lot of students who would’ve been traveling in and we didn’t feel that was wise,” Anderson said.
Some students are asking the university for a refund for the time they’re not allowed in the housing they’ve already paid for. Anderson said they are working with state entities to find out what the best plan of action is.
“In working with our state entities to find out what the best plan of action is. So the answer to the refund question is we don’t have an answer just yet but we’re working to find that out for students,” said Anderson
Students have already missed some of the important events of the spring semester. The university posted on its website that transcripts will be updated and diplomas mailed for students who completed degree requirements this spring, though commencement ceremonies have been postponed to an undetermined date.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.