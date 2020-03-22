Patrick’s Wednesday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off your day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s. Today will be mostly sunny this afternoon with a stray sprinkle possible tonight. Highs top out in the mid 80s. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.
The heat will crank up tomorrow!! Skies will be sunny all day long, allowing us to soar into the upper 80s to near 90ׄ°! That would get us close to breaking a few record highs. Highs will remain in the upper 80s for Friday too, making it another near-record breaking day.
We’ll cool down this weekend as another system swings though late Saturday night into Sunday morning. That would give us a few showers, but any strong storms will stay well north of us.
Temperatures will cool down into the upper 70s for Sunday and Monday.
Our next chance of T-Storms will move though next Tuesday.
