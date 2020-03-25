MSDH: 5 Mississippians have died from COVID-19 complications

Coroner says anyone can get COVID-19 (Source: CDC)
By WLOX Staff | March 25, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 6:28 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - A total of five Mississippians have died due to coronavirus complications, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Two cases were announced Wednesday, with one being a Wilkinson County man, 85-90 years old, with underlying conditions who died while hospitalized as well as a Tunica County woman, 75-80 years old, who died in a long-term care facility.

Earlier Wednesday, MSDH announced the death of a Webster County man, 65-70 years old, with underlying health conditions who died while hospitalized.

Currently, Mississippi has reported 377 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with previous deaths reported in Hancock and Holmes counties.

