MSDH: 5 Mississippians have died from COVID-19 complications

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - A total of five Mississippians have died due to coronavirus complications, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Two cases were announced Wednesday, with one being a Wilkinson County man, 85-90 years old, with underlying conditions who died while hospitalized as well as a Tunica County woman, 75-80 years old, who died in a long-term care facility.
Earlier Wednesday, MSDH announced the death of a Webster County man, 65-70 years old, with underlying health conditions who died while hospitalized.
Currently, Mississippi has reported 377 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with previous deaths reported in Hancock and Holmes counties.
