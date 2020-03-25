More businesses offering curbside pickup amid COVID-19 outbreak

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - While more people are social distancing, small businesses are doing all they can to keep customers during the COIVD-19 pandemic.
Family owned stores, such as Brackman’s Stepping Stone Rock and Garden Center, are doing that in a unique way.
Brackman’s has been filling the needs of those with a green thumb for the last seven years. Business owner Judy Brackman said business has been slim since the COVID-19 outbreak began.
Since people are social distancing and staying at home, she says the store is working to make things easier for customers who still need supplies.
One of the ways they’re doing that is through curbside pickup.
If you’re interested in the curbside pickup option, you can send a picture of what you’re working on to Brackman’s and they will get everything ready for you before pick up. You can also call the store to place an order.
