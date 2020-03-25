Miss. Board of Nursing enacts temporary disaster permits

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Board of Nursing is helping fill the healthcare needs in our state during the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s enacting a temporary disaster permit to allow retired nurses, recent nursing school graduates and other eligible nursing applicants to work for 120 days in their scope of practice.
Starting Friday morning at 9, you can log into the Board’s website at MSBN.ms.gov and enter your nurse gateway profile. Then you’ll get instructions on applying for the permit.
Phyllis Johnson, executive director of the Mississippi Board of Nursing, will hold a Zoom teleconference Thursday at 9 a.m. to give more details to those interested. The meeting ID is “951 958 689” and the password is “258123.” For more information on the Zoom meeting, contact Camille Young at 601-594-0945 or cyoung@cgagroup.com.
For questions regarding the changes, email smontgomery@msbn.ms.gov. During the Zoom conference, you can text questions to 601-383-3437.
