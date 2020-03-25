Milk thieves wanted after two thefts in Jones Co.

The two theft incidents happened at T&T Distributors (Prairie Farms) on Melton Road in the Powers community on the nights of March 11 and 18. (Source: Jones County Sheriff's Department)
March 25, 2020

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for suspects involved in two theft incidents in the Powers community.

The incidents happened at T&T Distributors (Prairie Farms) on Melton Road on the nights of March 11 and 18.

T&T Distributors is a locally owned milk product distributor for Jones, Wayne, Smith and Jasper counties.

If you have any information on the thefts, contact JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or the Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

