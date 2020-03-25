A list of all businesses and operations that are considered essential in Mississippi

• Essential Infrastructure: Power generation, nuclear facilities, utility poles and components, fuel and transmission, petroleum producers, suppliers and distributers, supply chain companies, telecommunications and customer support, electronic security and life safety services, wireless communications, communications sales and customer support, telecommunications and data centers, cyber security operations, flood control, operations of dams, aviation, airports, ports, roads and highways, mass transit, automotive sales and repairs, vehicle rental services, taxi and network providers, freight and passenger rail, pipelines, transportation infrastructure, public water and waste water, hazardous waste disposal, hotels and commercial lodging services.