Lamar County School District feeds hundreds of students during closure

OAK GROVE, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of parents and students took advantage of the first day of Lamar County School District’s feeding program Wednesday. At Oak Grove Primary School, parents drove through with their kids in tow to grab breakfast and lunch from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Lamar County School’s Superintendent Tess Smith said she is thankful the district was able to start the feeding program at six different school sites while school is closed. Smith said 155 bags of food were given out at the Lumberton Elementary School, 112 at Baxerville School, 376 at Purvis High School, 732 at Oak Grove Primary and 226 at Sumrall High School. Smith said it was nice to see the students again.
“It’s been awesome! It’s been awesome," Smith said. "I had one of my principals get emotional, because one of her students got emotional. He said, ‘Ms. Roland, I miss you.’ And look, they were both in tears before it was over with. So, great response and everybody is being positive. And I am so thankful we got volunteers out here. I had Venture Church and Temple Baptist Church both make contact, so I gave each church three site.”
Meals will be available Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Lumberton Elementary, Baxterville School, Longleaf Elementary, Sumrall High School, Oak Grove Primary, and Purvis High School.
The meals are free for kids 18 and younger and if adults would like a bag it’s $3.50. The district said exact change is required.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.