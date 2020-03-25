Keesler Air Force Base confirms three COVID-19 cases

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler Air Force Base on Wednesday confirmed three positive cases of COVID-19.
The cases are in an active-duty airman, a spouse of a sister service member, and a retiree.
The individuals are in isolation, and the Mississippi Department of Health has been notified. On-base public health officials have begun the contract tracing process to notify those who may have come in contact with the positive individuals.
“Our command team is directly involved with each member as is the medical team,” said Col. Heather Blackwell, 81st Training Wing commander, “and I am very impressed with their response and communication on that piece. What this does remind us is that we need to remain diligent in our efforts to keep social distancing, washing our hands and if you are sick, please speak up.”
Keesler Air Force Base remains at Health Protection Condition Charlie. There are no immediate, additional restrictions in place, however, they may be implemented in the future.
Earlier this week, KAFB decided to close access to the base exchange to military retirees and Veterans Health Identification cardholders in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus. The commissary, the grocery store, is still open to all active military and retirees.
