Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says the club has agreed to free-agent contracts with defensive end Noah Spence and XFL interception leader Deatrick Nichols. Spence was a 2016 second-round draft choice by Tampa Bay and returns to the Saints after joining New Orleans for three regular season games and one playoff game last season. Nichols is a third-year pro out of South Florida who played cornerback for the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks this year. He intercepted three passes in just five games before the season was shortened by the coronavirus outbreak. He played two NFL games with Arizona in 2018.