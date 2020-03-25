City of Hattiesburg, SCRMC accepting mask donations

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg and South Central Regional Medical Center are making efforts to ensure face masks are readily available to workers and citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A mask drive-thru and drop-off event, hosted by the City of Hattiesburg, will be going on to assist the city’s health care community, first responders and the general need for personal protective equipment.
The event will take place at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center on 220 West Front Street from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 26 through Saturday, March 28.
All unused face masks (medical, construction-grade, sewn fabric, etc.) will be accepted. Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed while unloading donations out of vehicles.
The instructions include:
- Donors with one case or fewer are asked to drive up in the right lane of West Front Street in front of Jackie Dole Community Center and DO NOT leave their vehicles as City of Hattiesburg employees will meet you to unload your donation.
- Any business/donor that would like to donate several cases or a large load of masks can take a right at West Railroad Street (between City of Hattiesburg’s Engineering Building and Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center) and pull up to the back entrance as City of Hattiesburg employees will unload.
- Motorists who frequently drive through West Front Street as a part of their daily commute are to approach the area with caution and patience.
All unused masks will be separated and sorted and then distributed to the local health care community, first responders and essential services.
South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel is also asking for hand-sewn face masks.
Although the medical center has an adequate supply of masks now, SCRMC knows the global supply is still uncertain and is actively taking steps to secure more supplies.
“We have received numerous calls from the community over the last couple of weeks from churches, sewing groups and other organizations asking if they can make masks out of fabric and donate them to the hospital,” said Linda Gavin, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at SCRMC. “As with all healthcare facilities around the country. South Central has limited protective medical equipment and any donations of this type are appreciated.”
SCRMC is asking that the material for the masks be 100% cotton.
Masks will be washed, starched and ironed by the laundry services at the medical center after receiving them.
Gavin also commented on limiting visitors after receiving offers to bring food to healthcare workers at SCRMC.
“We have also been asked if groups could bring food to the hospital for healthcare workers. As much as we appreciate the offer, we are limiting visitors within our organizations and unable to accept food donations,” Gavin said. “Making and donating these masks is the best way you can help at this time. Your efforts will help make a difference in our patients, staff and community.”
If you would like to donate masks to the health system, please email info@scrmc.com or call (601) 498-3674 or (601) 498-3956.
Step-by-step instructions on the requested style face mask are available here, along with a video tutorial on how to make them.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.