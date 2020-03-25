Blood drives to be held in Hattiesburg amid nationwide shortage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Mississippi Chapter of the American Red Cross is planning two blood drives in Hattiesburg to help maintain blood supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.
The blood drives will take place on these days at the following locations:
- Thursday, March 26
- Merit Health Wesley Aerobics room in the Wellness Center (5001 Hardy Street): 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Monday, March 30
- American Red Cross chapter office (2020 Hardy Street): Noon - 5 p.m.
Blood drives across the country are being canceled because of the pandemic, causing a critical drop in blood reserves.
To balance out what has already been lost, the American Red Cross will be operating smaller drives where donors will not have to be around a large number of people.
Donors will have their temperature taken before they enter the donation area or building. Donor chairs will be placed at least six feet apart, and all surfaces will be sanitized.
Donors are encouraged to make an appointment and reserve their time slots online here, but donors are also welcome to walk-in.
