Staying healthy and fit during social distancing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to the coronavirus outbreak, social distancing continues to impact the way things are done in our life, anywhere from not be able to eat in restaurants and not going to our local gym.
But while we are at home, we can now make sure that our health and bodies are taken care of.
Gateway Wellness Director Kaitie Newman explains what we need to do to stay healthy.
“If you’re sitting down watching Netflix and you’re binge eating, at some point you need to be getting up and taking the consideration of what you just put into your body,” Newman said. “So cardio and active movements are going to be the best thing because everybody’s body is different and if you’re use to sedentary, that means that you have a lower metabolism and your body is not going to eat away at those calories like some people that exercise readily and very often. If you have a low metabolism, you need to be getting up and moving and really watching what you’re putting in your body at this time. The most basic thing, if it comes from the ground eat it, if it doesn’t put it off to the side, think fruits and vegetables and meat.”
There’s a lot of things available at our homes that we can use to work out with. Newman said we want to use things around our house that will keep us safe and give us results.
For a look at the at home workouts during this time of social distancing, you can go over to www.anatomies.com and you can also go to Facebook@anatomiesfitness and Instagram@anatomiesfamilyfitness, which will give you a look into those at home workouts.
