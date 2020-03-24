Staying healthy and fit during social distancing

“If you’re sitting down watching Netflix and you’re binge eating, at some point you need to be getting up and taking the consideration of what you just put into your body,” Newman said. “So cardio and active movements are going to be the best thing because everybody’s body is different and if you’re use to sedentary, that means that you have a lower metabolism and your body is not going to eat away at those calories like some people that exercise readily and very often. If you have a low metabolism, you need to be getting up and moving and really watching what you’re putting in your body at this time. The most basic thing, if it comes from the ground eat it, if it doesn’t put it off to the side, think fruits and vegetables and meat.”