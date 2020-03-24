Petal School District forms at home learning plan

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The doors of Petal schools may be closed, but the learning will continue.
Petal students will soon be learning from home.
“This is an opportunity," said Petal Superintendent Matt Dillon. "This is an opportunity for us, if you look at the silver lining of this situation, for us to do something different. If there’s any community or any school district that can do it and do it well, I think it’s the Petal School District.”
The school district is starting an at-home learning plan in order to keep kids engaged in while schools are closed.
“We’re not going to introduce any new content," Dillon said. "We’re just going to review some of those power standards and some of that information we’ve already covered. Just to engage our kids so they don’t get out of the habit of doing some of those things. We’re going to build weekly modules. Very self-paced modules meaning you can self-pace yourself throughout Monday-Friday to figure out when you want to get that done. Our teachers, as I know they always do, they will be connecting with their kids. They will be trying to call them, contact them and work with them.”
During school, students work a lot online, which will now come in handy.
“The google classroom and other platforms we already use; students will be very comfortable with,” Dillon said.
The district will also be providing Chromebooks for students who might not have access to a computer at home.
“We also understand, not everyone has internet capabilities," Dillon said. "We’re taking that into consideration as well and we have a plan to still engage those families, to still engage those students.”
Chromebooks will be available for pickup on Wednesday, March 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. then again from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
