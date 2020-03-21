Patrick’s Tuesday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off your day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s. Today will be mostly sunny this afternoon with a stray sprinkle possible tonight. Highs top out in the mid 80s. Temps this evening will be in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.
Tomorrow will start off cloudy before the sun returns in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.
The heat will crank up for Thursday and Friday with some of the hottest days we’ve seen this year. In fact, we could break a few record highs on both day as highs top out in the upper 80s to almost 90!
We’ll cool down this weekend as another system swings though on Sunday, bringing us a chance of showers.
