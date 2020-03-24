Oak Grove sewing shop making masks for medical workers

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An Oak Grove sewing shop is making things easier on the local medical community by sewing face masks.
Regina Williams is no stranger to the long hours in the medical field. That’s why she, along with others at The Stitchin’ Post, are giving back to those working so hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.
So far, the group has made more than 200 masks for medical professionals in the Pine Belt.
Williams is also offering to send out templates for those wanting to help out from home.
If you would like a template, you can call the shop at 601-268-5545.
