LIST: Pine Belt businesses closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has gripped the business community in Mississippi and around the country.
While some businesses in the Pine Belt continue to offer carryout, curbside and online service options, others have closed indefinitely due to the outbreak.
Below is a list of Pine Belt businesses that are closed until further notice:
- Treasure Trails Thrift – Hattiesburg
- Panda Chinese – Hattiesburg
- The Crab Shack – Hattiesburg
- Hattiesburg Municipal Court
- Grand Theater - Hattiesburg
- The Porter – Hattiesburg
- Second Chance Thrift – Hattiesburg
- The Depot – Hattiesburg
- Amay Jewelry Designs – Hattiesburg
- Lady Luck Tattoo – Hattiesburg
- African American History Museum – Hattiesburg
- Hattiesburg Zoo - Hattiesburg
- Lake Terrace Convention Center - Hattiesburg
- Lamar County Library System - Lamar County
- Library of Hattiesburg, Petal, and Forrest County
- Orangetheory Fitness - Hattiesburg
- Crunch Fitness - Hattiesburg and Petal
- Planet Fitness - Hattiesburg
- Anatomies - Hattiesburg
- Saenger Theater - Hattiesburg
- Turtle Creek Mall - Hattiesburg
- Hub City Tattoo (both locations)
- Sweet Rolls Ice Cream - Hattiesburg
- Ed’s Burger Joint - Hattiesburg
- The Children’s Place - Hattiesburg
- YMCA - All locations
- South Mouth Deli - Hattiesburg
- After School Academics and Arts Program - Hattiesburg campuses
- Dance Arts Studio - Ellisville
WDAM will continue to update this list as we find out about more business closures. To let us know about a closure, please use the form below:
