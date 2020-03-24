Jackson firefighter knew his suspected killer, city officials say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Fire Lieutenant was shot and killed overnight.
According to police, the shooting happened just before midnight at Marathon Gas on Hanging Moss Road.
Division Chief Cleotha Sanders identified the victim as 36-year-old firefighter Yancey Williams.
It’s being called a tragic loss to his family and the city he served. Jackson city officials now report that the suspect is someone the victim knew.
The unidentified person has been arrested.
The sudden death of Williams is sending shock waves through the community and leaving a fire station in mourning.
“I pulled up looking for his truck, although I knew it wouldn’t be here. I was still hoping,” said Jackson Fire Captain Robert Elbert.
The 18-year-firefighter was heartbroken to learn his friend and colleague of seven years was killed Sunday night.
Williams drove and operated Rescue 20 at Station 20 on Medgar Evers Boulevard.
The seven-year firefighter was admired, respected and trusted by the men who worked with him.
“It’s responders like Yancey Williams that come and make it better,” said Elbert. “He pulls up and automatically it’s better and you know for him to go that way, it’s a hard pill to swallow."
“It’s a tragic situation,” said Chief Sanders. “It’s something you just can’t fathom."
Firefighters arrived with police at the Marathon to learn that the victim was one of their own.
“The firefighters, they responded to a call of a person in distress at the location and it wound up being one of our brothers,” added Sanders. “So, like I say, it was very difficult, difficult situation for everybody who was involved."
He leaves behind a wife, a family and friends.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own, Jackson Firefighter, Lieutenant Yancey Williams who is remembered for his hard work and dedication to the Jackson Fire Department,” Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said. “He served as a firefighter since 2013 and was recently promoted to the rank of Lieutenant.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.