Hattiesburg man arrested on drug charges, guns seized

Hattiesburg man arrested on drug charges, guns seized
Chris Laird was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor simple assault. (Source: Forrest County Jail)
By WDAM Staff | March 24, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT - Updated March 24 at 4:13 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man faces drug charges after police responded to a domestic call Monday.

Police seized crystal meth and ecstasy in Laird's home on Chalmett Place.
Police seized crystal meth and ecstasy in Laird's home on Chalmett Place. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Officers from the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at a home on Chalmett Place Monday afternoon and arrested 36-year-old Chris Laird.

Police charged Laird with three counts of possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor simple assault after discovering drugs in his home. He was booked in the Forrest County Jail.

Officers seized crystal meth and ecstasy, as well as three rifles, a shotgun, magazines and ammunition, according to HPD.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and the Metro Task Force assisted in the arrest.

Police seized three rifles, a shotgun, magazines and ammunition.
Police seized three rifles, a shotgun, magazines and ammunition. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.