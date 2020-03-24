Hattiesburg man arrested on drug charges, guns seized

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man faces drug charges after police responded to a domestic call Monday.
Officers from the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at a home on Chalmett Place Monday afternoon and arrested 36-year-old Chris Laird.
Police charged Laird with three counts of possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor simple assault after discovering drugs in his home. He was booked in the Forrest County Jail.
Officers seized crystal meth and ecstasy, as well as three rifles, a shotgun, magazines and ammunition, according to HPD.
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and the Metro Task Force assisted in the arrest.
