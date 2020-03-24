Former Philadelphia court clerk convicted of embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Former Philadelphia court clerk Karen Refre was convicted of embezzlement in Neshoba County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Refre was arrested in August 2019 by special agents after being indicted. She was found guilty of embezzling more than $11,000 from the city during a two-year span.
Refre was sentenced to two years in prison and five years in a probation program under the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Refre’s was also ordered to reimburse her surety bond company for the money she stole from the city.
“Another successful investigation concluded, another guilty plea,” said State Auditor Shad White. “I’m thankful for the work of our investigators and for the work of prosecutors, who obtained prison time as a part of this guilty plea. We will continue to forge partnerships around the state and work to bring cases to a successful conclusion, just as we have done here.”
If you are suspicious of fraud, you can report it to the Auditor’s office online by clicking here or via telephone during business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.
