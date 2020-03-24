Curfew in effect for Wayne County, Waynesboro

Bars, nightclubs, lounges, taverns in the city and county must close, except to provide take-out, delivery or drive-through services for food. Restaurants must close dine-in services and only allow take-out, delivery, curbside or drive-through services. These businesses must not have more than 10 employees or customers in an establishment at a time, and they must close by 9 p.m. and remain closed until 5 a.m.