Curfew in effect for Wayne County, Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Board of Supervisors and Waynesboro Board of Aldermen have passed resolutions adopting emergency measures in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Under the resolution, Waynesboro and Wayne County residents are under a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Residents are not to be on public streets or in public places unless traveling to or from work or for emergency medical care. The order will be strictly enforced. First responders, law enforcement and media personnel are exempt from the curfew.
Bars, nightclubs, lounges, taverns in the city and county must close, except to provide take-out, delivery or drive-through services for food. Restaurants must close dine-in services and only allow take-out, delivery, curbside or drive-through services. These businesses must not have more than 10 employees or customers in an establishment at a time, and they must close by 9 p.m. and remain closed until 5 a.m.
The resolutions also state that businesses, clubs, organizations, places of worship, or other gatherings within the city or county must be limited to no more than 10 people. This does not apply to essential services such as hospitals, nursing homes, health clinics, drug stores, pharmacies, banks, grocery stores, convenience stores and gas stations.
Courts in the city and county will remain open.
The restrictions on businesses will be in effect for 30 days..
