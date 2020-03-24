320 COVID-19 cases identified in Miss.; 19 in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 71 new cases on COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, brining the state total to 320 cases.
Nineteen of those cases are in the Pine Belt.
Only one death related to the virus has been reported in Mississippi. State health officials said a Hancock County man in his 60s died in a Louisiana hospital last week.
Below is a full county by county breakdown of cases in Mississippi:
- Adams – 2
- Attala – 3
- Bolivar – 4
- Chickasaw – 6
- Clay – 1
- Coahoma – 11
- Copiah – 5
- DeSoto – 29
- Forrest – 14
- Franklin – 3
- George – 1
- Grenada – 2
- Hancock – 5; 1 death
- Harrison – 24
- Hinds – 31
- Holmes – 6
- Humphreys – 1
- Itawamba – 3
- Jackson – 10
- Jones – 1
- Lafayette – 8
- Lamar – 2
- Lawrence – 2
- Leake – 2
- Lee – 12
- Leflore – 10
- Lincoln – 4
- Lowndes – 6
- Madison – 14
- Marion – 1
- Marshall – 3
- Monroe – 3
- Montgomery – 2
- Newton - 1
- Noxubee - 1
- Oktibbeha – 5
- Panola – 2
- Pearl River – 13
- Perry – 1
- Pike – 7
- Pontotoc – 2
- Rankin – 13
- Scott – 2
- Simpson – 1
- Smith – 1
- Sunflower – 3
- Tallahatchie – 2
- Tate – 1
- Tippah – 11
- Tunica – 3
- Union – 1
- Walthall – 2
- Washington – 5
- Webster – 2
- Wilkinson – 4
- Winston – 2
- Yazoo – 3
During a news conference Tuesday morning, Gov. Tate Reeves announced he will be ramping up efforts to contain the disease.
Reeves said he will sign an executive order later in the day ordering restaurants to stop dine-in services until further notice.
The order would also temporarily end visits to hospitals, nursing homes and other long-term medical care facilities.
While Reeves has urged Mississippians to avoid gatherings of 10 people or more, the governor said he has not been advised yet to issue a statewide lockdown.
The MSDH said coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and sever cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
