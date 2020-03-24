Columbia High School teacher wins Golden Apple Award

COLUMBIA Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt, it’s time to present to you this month’s TEC, WDAM 7 Golden Apple Award Winner. Shelley Putnam is our winner from Columbia High School.
Putnam teaches high school chemistry, AP chemistry, and physical science. Putnam shared, through a skype call Monday afternoon, that her philosophy over the years has been to love students where they are and hopefully have a positive impact.
She said her favorite thing about teaching is seeing former students and seeing how they turned out. Putnam said she is thankful to her school and students. She went on to say she believes a former student’s grandmother nominated her, so she wants teachers to know they make a real difference.
“I would like to say to teachers, we really do touch the lives of our students and the impact is lasting and long," Putnam said. “I would encourage all of us, especially during these unprecedented times, to keep reaching out to our students and finding creative and innovative ways to make a positive impact on their lives.”
