Weekend shooting injures 2 men, juvenile in Ellisville

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men and a juvenile were injured in a shooting during a drug deal gone bad in Ellisville over the weekend.
Police Chief Robert Russell said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday while three Laurel men and two juveniles were trying to buy marijuana from two men at an Ellisville apartment complex.
When police responded to the call of shots fired, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head walking in the area of North Church Street and East Paulding Road.
After calling for an ambulance, police heard another man calling for help from the Ellisville City Compound. Russell said that man was also shot, but the wound was not life threatening.
According to police, two juveniles showed up at the Laurel Police Department claiming they were also shot at during the incident. One of the teens was struck in the back of the head by a bullet, Russell said.
During the investigation, detectives were able to piece together what led to the shooting.
Russell said police learned the men and juveniles drove to the apartments to buy marijuana and tried to drive away when one of the alleged drug dealers tried to open a door to the vehicle. Russell said the purported drug dealers shot at the car while it was speeding away, hitting two of the men and one of the juveniles.
The man who was shot in the head was initially taken to South Central Regional Medical Center but was later rushed to Forrest General Hospital in critical condition. The other two victims were treated at SCRMC and released.
Lt. Scott Wuertz said no arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.
