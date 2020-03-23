Petal mayor issues executive order in response to COVID-19 outbreak

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal Mayor Hal Marx issued an executive order Monday creating guidelines for businesses and limiting gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The City of Petal has declared an emergency and Marx announced Monday the executive order, which will be in effect until April 30.
Under the order, all restaurants in the city limits must close dine-in services and can only offer take-out, pick-up, delivery or drive-through services.
Bars, taverns, lounges and night, clubs will close, except to the extent that it may provide take-out, pick-up, delivery, or drive-through services for food. All entertainment venues must close.
The order also limits gatherings to 10 people or fewer. Funerals must be limited to 10 people, with graveside services encouraged. Indoor services are permitted, but they must be limited to 10 people inside at a time. Funeral directors are encouraged to livestream services.
The order also closes all gyms and fitness centers.
The order will go into effect Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.