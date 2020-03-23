Newly engaged couple find themselves stuck in Guatemala during COVID-19 outbreak

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christopher Holzinger and his girlfriend at the time traveled to Guatemala to propose to her before the coronavirus outbreak got bad throughout the world, not knowing they would be in the situation they are in now.
The couple are residents of Purvis, MS and were getting ready to move into their newly renovated home in Columbia after their marriage.
Christopher has reached out to the Congressman Steven Palazzo and the U.S Embassy, and now it’s a waiting game to see what they will do to rescue them and close to 3000 Americans.
“We’ve reached out to the Guatemalan American Embassy and we have absolutely no help," said Holzinger. "We called an emergency number and they basically were no help as well, so that’s why we ultimately had to reach out to our representatives and you know in Peru and Morocco, the United States has sent planes into rescue stranded Americans so why that hasn’t happened here. We just cant figure that out. We can’t get good answers.”
The couple will be on the move tomorrow trying to find another place to seek shelter due to the fact that the hotel that they are currently in, is closing down.
Christopher and his fiance are hoping that the US Embassy will help with rescue efforts in the days to come.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.