Laurel police announce changes for community interaction

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is introducing temporary changes for how officers will interact with citizens to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Police Chief Tommy Cox announced Monday the department will not provide non-criminal fingerprinting services until further notice. Cox also said citizens will have the option to provide information for police reports over the phone in non-emergency situations.
These changes are to help ensure that Laurel citizens will continue to receive the same level of service from LPD while practicing social distancing, Cox said.
Laurel police are not alone in making changes. Hattiesburg police have also made changes to their call services in an effort to minimize exposure of coronavirus.
For all calls requesting an officer to be dispatched, HPD asks that the caller inform the dispatcher of any symptoms of COVID-19.
Also, depending on the nature of the call, Hattiesburg police may be wearing personal protective equipment while responding.
All Hattiesburg police officers are being instructed to adhere to CDC guidelines and practice safe distancing to reduce the opportunity of exposure.
