HPD warns public of door-to-door scam in the Hub City

By Renaldo Hopkins | March 22, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT - Updated March 22 at 7:30 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department wants to inform the public of a possible scam making its way around the city.

Officers have gotten reports of a woman going door to door, claiming she is with “Samaritan Home Health, and represents the hospital,” but she has not specified with the hospital.

The woman will ask a series of questions, attempting to gain entry in individuals’ homes.

It is believed that the woman is possibly driving a black passenger car.

If you encounter this individual, please do not let her inside your home, or answer any of her questions, and contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.

