Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Lolo Jones is 37, angling for a comeback to the track and well aware that she's running out of time. But these days, earning a spot in the Tokyo Olympics is the furthest thing from her mind. The hurdler-turned-bobsledder wants the IOC to postpone the Olympics and reschedule when the global coronavirus crisis has diminished. She says athletes shouldn't be faced with a choice of training in unsafe conditions and not being ready for the games if they do, in fact, start on July 24. After competing in two Summer Olympics as a hurdler and one Winter Games as a bobsledder, Jones came into the year hoping for one more shot on the track.