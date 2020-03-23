First Alert: Cloudy skies, upper 70’s-low 80s

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 60s. Today will be mostly cloudy with a stray sprinkle possible. Highs top out in the low 80s. Temps this evening will be in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the mid 60s .Tomorrow will be a little better as we see more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s.