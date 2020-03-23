First Alert: Cloudy skies, upper 70’s-low 80s

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 60s. Today will be mostly cloudy with a stray sprinkle possible. Highs top out in the low 80s. Temps this evening will be in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the mid 60s .Tomorrow will be a little better as we see more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
A weak system will pass though on Wednesday, this will give us a small chance of a stray shower. Otherwise, we’ll be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.
The heat will crank up for Thursday and Friday with some of the hottest days we’ve seen this year. In fact, we could break a few record highs on both day as highs top out in the upper 80s to almost 90°!
We’ll cool down this weekend as another system swings though on Sunday, bringing us a chance of shower.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.