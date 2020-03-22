Multi-car accident on I-59 in Jones Co. injures three late Saturday night

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteer fire departments, along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol, were on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident late Saturday night that injured three individuals.
Moselle, Union, and Southwest volunteer fire departments responded to the collision on Interstate 59 at the U.S. Highway 84 marker in the northbound lanes about 10:30 p.m. after the call came in as a five-car pile-up until first responders arrived to find only three vehicles involved.
From witnesses’ accounts, there were two separate incidents within moments of each other, with the first accident involving a Nissan Rough and a small pickup truck.
The Rouge was left down in the embankment on I-59 after the collision, and the pickup was left stranded in the middle of the northbound lanes with no functioning lights.
Shortly after the crash, a woman in an F-150 hit the pickup after not being able to see it until it was too late, moving the pickup to the shoulder of the interstate.
The volunteer fire departments helped with traffic control, emergency medical care and cleaning a large amount of debris that was on the interstate as Emserv Ambulance Service evaluated the three total patients involved in the wreck.
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, one patient refused transport to a medical facility, one was transported with minor injuries and the third was transported immediately to the hospital with serious injuries.
A cat was in the Nissan Rouge but was not injured. No other injuries were reported.
Jones County Fire Council would like to remind motorists to slow down when they encounter an incident like this on roadways and move over to the far lane or shoulder of the road if all possible.
