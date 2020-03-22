MHSAA extends suspension on all competition and practices until April 17

(WDAM) - The Mississippi High School Activities Association extended its suspension of all competition and practice in athletic and fine arts activities until April 17.
MHSAA made the decision in response to Gov. Tate Reeves’ decision to close all public schools in the state due to the COVID-19 outbreak, confirming the decision one day after the governor’s order.
“Our MHSAA Executive Committee and MHSAA Sports Medicine Committee were in accordance with an extension until April 17,” MHSAA Executive Director Don Hinton said. “Like many State High School Associations around the South and throughout the nation, the MHSAA will continue to monitor and evaluate this situation as we move into the month of April. But as long as schools remain closed on a statewide basis, return to competition and practice will not be an option.”
The following events set for March and April were cancelled and will not be made up due to scheduling issues by the Executive Committee's decision:
- MHSAA State Archery Championships per AIMS Director of Archery in Mississippi Schools
- Mississippi Choral Arts Festival and State Choral Performance Assessments per the Mississippi Music Educators Association
- MHSAA Concert Band Championships per the Mississippi Band Directors Association
The Executive Committee also voted to cancel spring football practice for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, as well as looking add an additional week of preseason practice for schools before the 2020 football season, and upcoming sports physicals for the next school year will be addressed with schools in the association.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.