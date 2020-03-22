Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Vicksburg is remembering a World War II veteran who was the city's first black independent licensed master plumber and an activist who worked to make made life better for people in the community even after he became blind. News outlets reported that the family of Tommie Lee Williams Sr. gathered last week to dedicate a state historical marker in his honor. Williams served in World War II, the marker touts. Later he became the city's first black independent licensed master plumber and trained other African American plumbers. Williams lost his sight in 1967 but continued to be an active member of the community, founding We Care Community Services near where the marker is established.