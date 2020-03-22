First Alert: Chance for isolated showers tomorrow as clouds come overnight

It turned out to be a very nice day here in the Pine Belt with highs in the mid 70s. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid 60s.
On Monday expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
As we head into Tuesday and much of the rest of the week expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday and in the upper 80s on Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the 60s.
By Saturday and Sunday expect cloudy skies to return with isolated showers both days. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s and then fall to around 80 on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.