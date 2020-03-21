Southern Pines hopes foster care for homeless pets will increase during coronavirus pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Homeless pets are being affected by the coronavirus in an indirect way.
The staff at Southern Pines Animal Shelter says there’s been a drop in adoptions since the beginning of the pandemic.
Staff members say if you’re spending more time at home because of the virus, you might consider foster care for a pet.
“While this is a really, really difficult time for so many people, a lot of people are finding the silver lining and coming to the shelter and helping us out and helping an animal in need while they’re trapped at home,” said Amanda Paris, shelter director for Southern Pines Animal Shelter.
“This is not [a pet’s] ideal setting,” said Paris. “The best place for animals is in a home and even if it’s temporary, if we can get them out of this stressful shelter and into a place where they can chill out for a few days, it’s so important for their mental and physical health.”
Paris says SPAS now has about 50 pets available for adoption or foster care.
Also, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it has not received any reports of dogs or cats getting COVID-19.
