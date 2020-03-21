Some dentist offices across the Pine Belt are closing doors to non-urgent patients

“One thing that is a common thread that we’re moving towards is the postponing of all elective or non-urgent procedures, which includes things like cleanings and simple restorations," said Dr. Griffin West of Hattiesburg Oral Surgery. "Our main focus right now is treating patients that are in pain and that have urgent cares like infections or broken teeth, teeth that need to be extracted, or certain types of dental trauma. Cases like that that definitely require more urgent care that can’t wait weeks or months before this dies down.”