Some dentist offices across the Pine Belt are closing doors to non-urgent patients

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Are you scheduled for a teeth cleaning over the next few weeks? You may want to check with your dental care provider as dentist offices across the nation, including some right here in the Pine Belt, are closing their doors to non-emergency patients due to growing concern over COVID-19.
“One thing that is a common thread that we’re moving towards is the postponing of all elective or non-urgent procedures, which includes things like cleanings and simple restorations," said Dr. Griffin West of Hattiesburg Oral Surgery. "Our main focus right now is treating patients that are in pain and that have urgent cares like infections or broken teeth, teeth that need to be extracted, or certain types of dental trauma. Cases like that that definitely require more urgent care that can’t wait weeks or months before this dies down.”
Many dental providers are taking important precautions, such as checking temperatures before entering the building, maintaining proper cleanliness and have even cut back on hours to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Our schedules have changed some, but our main goal is still to provide the best safety for ourselves and our staff,” said Dr. West. “If you have any questions about if you have an urgent dental care problem or have something that needs immediate care and don’t know where to turn, please contact us or your primary dental care home. We have excellent dental professionals here in the Pine Belt.”
If you need help finding a dental care provider during an emergency, please visit www.mouthhealthy.org to learn more.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.