Petal police searching for missing man
Petal police are asking the public's help locating Hayden Chandler Aston, who was last seen on March 14. (Source: Petal Police Department)
March 20, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 7:03 PM

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a 22-year-old man who was reported missing.

Police said Hayden Chandler Aston was last seen on March 14 driving a black Kia Soul with Mississippi license plate FTT891.

Aston is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall weighing 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information to Hayden’s whereabouts please contact Petal Police Department at 601-544-5331.

