‘Not everyone hopped on a cheap flight; we left a month ago,’ Ocean Springs mom stranded in Honduras with baby twin daughters anxious to get home

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Kylie Shae Williams, her fiancé and their twin baby girls departed for a trip to Honduras on Feb. 24. The trip was meant to give the girl’s a chance to celebrate their birthday with family in Honduras, specifically on a small island off the mainland called Utila.
Williams said the family could never have predicted back then the kind of impact coronavirus would have on their plans.
“We never thought it would get to this point, that’s for sure. We wouldn’t have traveled outside the country. We knew that it was in China, of course, and that I believe it had spread possibly to Europe. But we weren’t, I guess, aware of the magnitude. We would have never left the country or even just left our small town knowing what it was going to be like. We have two small girls so we would have never taken those risks having known what we know now,” Williams said.
The family, like many other Americans abroad, became stranded after Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández issued a seven-day lockdown of all flights Sunday night to contain the spread of the virus.
Williams said the family became concerned after seeing the direction things were going in Italy and tried to make plans to leave Honduras days before President Juan Orlando Hernández issued his lockdown on flights.
“I would say by about March 12 is when I guess kind of panic hit and we decided that we needed to go ahead and shorten our trip and get out of the country and back to the United States," she said.
After hours on hold with United Airlines, the only flight the family was able to purchase was for March 16, but it was canceled at midnight.
Now, the future is uncertain for the family of four, but Williams said her main concern lies with her twin girls.
“We are scared because of the hospital system here, or lack of hospital on the island. We have close to no healthcare. There is a wonderful clinic with a wonderful doctor here, but if it was to get bad here, we would have maybe one doctor to a couple of volunteer nurses to try to care for a whole island that could possibly get sick," she said.
Williams said her supply of diapers and wipes is running low, too.
Kylie and her family are not the only Americans stranded abroad in Honduras. Fifty Americans with the U.S. women’s tackle football team who were in the country for a tournament are also stuck and possibly more.
Williams has been in contact with other Americans there who are having to pay for a hotel and food indefinitely. Luckily, the family of four from the Coast are staying with family. Still, they are desperate to be home.
