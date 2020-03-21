New Augusta declares local emergency due to COVID-19

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - New Augusta Mayor Joe Gallaspy declared a local state of emergency Friday due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Under the executive order, all restaurants and dining areas are to be carry out or delivery only, effective at 1 a.m. on Saturday.
Town Hall will remain open, but business will be conducted only by phone, email or Facebook messenger. All payments should be made by drop box located beside the front door. If you need a receipt or change, call Town Hall.
McCoy Park on First Street will remain open at this time to walkers and runners, but all events are canceled. The park restrooms will be locked.
The order also encourages residents to not use the playground equipment. If you use the park, you are encouraged to practice social distancing and remain at least 6 feet from other people.
The town baseball fields will be closed.
“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause,” the order reads. “Thank you for working with the Town during this time to keep us safe and healthy.”
The executive order will be in effect until April 7, at which time it will either be extended or terminated.
If you have questions or concerns, you should contact the town of New Augusta at 601-964-3710.
