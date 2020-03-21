Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHANGING-NEW-ORLEANS
New Orleans' 'Let the good times roll' now 'Wash your hands'
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Last week St. Patrick's Day crowds jammed the bars in New Orleans. But now this social city has joined those places shutting down bars, eliminating restaurant dining and banning crowds. Some wonder if the February Mardi Gras celebration — with its large partying crowds — contributed to the spread of the new coronavirus that has sickened many and thrown many out of work. The virus has infected nearly 500 people in Louisiana — most in the New Orleans area. Most people infected people recover but it can make older people or those with other health problems seriously ill.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Virus cases top 500 in Louisiana, new testing sites open
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New coronavirus testing centers opened in New Orleans but ran out of the day's supply of tests within hours. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office says these centers initially are open only to health care workers and first responders. They will reopen Saturday. State figures show more than 500 people in Louisiana tested positive for the virus, mostly un the New Orleans area. Cantrell also bolstered an earlier directive designed to keep people from congregating, issuing a mandate that people leave home only for “critical needs.” Fourteen Louisiana residents have died, including the first fatality from the virus outside of southeastern Louisiana.
BAYOU-BODY
Louisiana authorities recover body of man from bayou
MONROE, La. (AP) — A week after a man in northern Louisiana was thrown into a bayou while he was out boating, The News-Star reports that authorities have recovered his body and pulled it from the waters. Enforcement agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries began searching Black Bayou in Ouachita Parish on March 11 after getting a report of two men being thrown from their 14-foot boat into the waterway. A passing boat pulled one man from the water but the other man could not be found. It wasn't until Tuesday morning that rescue crews found the body of 48-year-old Earl Clack of Bastrop.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-STRATEGIC PETROLEUM RESERVE
US seeks $3 billion to boost oil producers as prices plunge
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is seeking $3 billion from Congress to top up the country’s strategic petroleum reserves, potentially propping up U.S. oil producers after crude prices crashed globally. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette denied Thursday the move was about propping up prices for U.S. oil giants. Brouillette says it makes sense to fill up the national petroleum supplies at a time of cheap oil. Oil producers Russia and Saudi Arabia have stepped up pumping, threatening the market share of U.S. oil. Congress has to approve the money for the purchases. The administration must overcome opposition from some Democratic lawmakers.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT
States still reporting surge in virus-related jobless claims
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some states are continuing to report large spikes in unemployment benefit claims after a week of widespread businesses closures due to coronavirus precautions. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday had reported a 25% increase in new unemployment claims during the week that ended last Saturday. The agency discouraged states from releasing their own more up-to-date figures. But some states have continued to do so. For example, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania all are reporting tens of thousands of new claims for jobless benefits this week.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PARK AND PRAY
Park & Pray: in-car service for COVID social distancing
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Car seats are replacing pews as a north Louisiana church responds to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. KSLA-TV reports that dozens of members of Mount Canaan Baptist Church in Shreveport prayed in their cars Wednesday evening for people affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Pastor Greg Oliver announced the “Park & Pray” change on Instagram. The station reports that Sunday's church service will also be Park & Pray. The vast majority of people infected by the new coronavirus have no or moderate symptoms and recover within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are the most likely to develop severe illness.
CHILD MOLESTATION ARREST
Police: Louisiana man molested 4-year-old while mom shopped
MONROE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana man accused of molesting a 4-year-old child last August has been arrested. KNOE reports that a Oachita Parish arrest warrant describes the case. It says Jacinto White was a family friend, and the child's mother left him to watch her 4-year-old and two toddlers while she went to a store. She found herself locked out when she got back, and said it took White a long time to open the door. The warrant says he wouldn't explain the delay, but her child described being molested by White. Now he's been jailed on a $500,000 bond.
OFFICER SHOOTING
Police: Man fatally shot by officers pointed gun at them
IOTA, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man was fatally shot by police after pointing a gun at himself, then at the officers. A State Police press release says 61-year-old Harold Spencer was shot by Iota police Wednesday night. Iota officers went to a home in response to a criminal trespassing complaint where they found Spencer with a gun, sitting in a truck in the driveway. Officers say Spencer pointed the gun at himself, then pointed it at them. Spencer was shot by at least one officer. He was hospitalized and later pronounced dead. No officers were injured. Details surrounding the incident weren't immediately released.