Hattiesburg mayor announced revisions to COVID-19 executive order Saturday

COVID-19 Update: March 21, 2020 This morning, we are live with Mayor Toby Barker as he addresses the media to discuss an update to the executive order he issued on Tuesday regarding the city's response to COVID-19. The update specifically states that all restaurants located in the City of Hattiesburg, with or without drive-in or drive-through services, may only provide take-out, pick-up, delivery, or drive-through services as allowed by law. There shall be no in-house dining or available sitting areas for the public. For the full details and mandates listed in the executive order, visit hattiesburgms.com/coronavirus. He stated: “After looking at our own community data and conferring with our medical professionals – specifically Drs. Farrell and Rouhbakhsh from Forrest General Hospital and Hattiesburg Clinic – we decided to move forward with updating the restrictions that were included in the executive order from Tuesday. It also reflects the guidelines that the Department of Health issued on Friday night. The potential for this to carry on for two to three more months is real. This alone should be a sobering thought for anyone. We are about to be stretched like never before. And when we make decisions like this; when we take into account those who will be adversely affected economically; when we think about those who are sick right now; when we think about our doctors and nurses out and the risks they are taking on… this should make it really easy for us to just stay home and make good decisions.”