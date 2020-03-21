First Alert: Showers and thunderstorm possible after midnight

It is going to be cloudy tonight in the Pine Belt with a 50 percent chance for showers and a possible thunderstorm developing after midnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.
During the day Sunday expect showers in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
By Monday another weather system will approach the area with a 40 percent chance for showers. The threat for severe weather appears very low at this time. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 80s. The chance for rain is 40 percent.
Mostly sunny skies return Tuesday into Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 60s .
Another chance for showers and thunderstorms shows up by next weekend.
