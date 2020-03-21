Family dogs perish in Laurel house fire early Saturday morning

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Several Jones County volunteer fire departments made efforts to put out a house fire early Saturday morning that resulted in two family pets perishing in the fire.
The fire was reported shortly after 2 a.m. at the residence of Mr. T.N. Boykin on Jordan Drive in Laurel.
After falling asleep in her bedroom while cooking, Mr. Boykin’s daughter woke up to heavy smoke in the house and fire in the kitchen.
The Boykins managed to escape the fire and call 911, however, the family’s two dogs, a Shih Tzu and Yorkiepoo, died in the fire.
Glade, Powers, M& M, Sandersville and Rustin volunteer fire departments responded to the fire, as well as Emserv Ambulance Service and Dixie Electric Power Asociation being on the scene.
The Jones County Fire Council would like to remind residents to carefully and closely monitor food while cooking and never leave cooking food unattended.
No other injuries were reported.
