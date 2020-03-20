WATCH: Medical center leaders announce efforts to ramp up COVID-19 screening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Medical Center leaders and a number of public and private partners will announce details of a University of Mississippi Medical Center effort to enhance screening for novel coronavirus and to ramp up the testing process.
The press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, March 20.
Click here to watch now.
The initiative, including the tent deployment at the Mississippi Fairgrounds Complex, is in response to the community outbreak of COVID-19.
The partners include the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, CSpire, the Mississippi State Department of Health, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, the Mississippi Department of Transportation, and the Mississippi National Guard.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.