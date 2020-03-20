SBE votes to suspend all state, federal assessments for school year

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Board of Education voted Thursday to suspend all federal and state assessments for the 2019-2020 school year. The Board will also submit a waiver request to the U.S. Department of Education for exemption of the federal requirements.
The vote comes after State Superintendent of Education Carey Wright recommended on Monday that the Board take the actions of suspending assessment and accountability requirements due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Board vote affirmed an executive order signed by Gov. Tate Reeves Thursday, which ordered all public schools to close through April 17. The SBE vote also allows school districts to forgo the requirement of a 180-day school year.
Jason Dean, Chairman of the SBE, said that school buildings are closed but the learning is not, encouraging school districts to continue learning opportunities for its students.
The Mississippi Department of Education has provided guidance to school districts who are implementing distance learning, partnering with Mississippi Public Broadcasting in that effort.
MDE will be releasing additional guidance to school districts that lack the technology to fully implement online learning.
“I want to commend our superintendents, principals and teachers on efforts to provide instruction to students even while schools are closed,” Wright said. “I also want to recognize all district support staff who have stepped in to assist the students of their districts under these challenging circumstances.”
MDE will submit a waiver to the Education Department regarding the suspension of assessments and accountability for the school year.
Though schools will be closed, lawmakers passed legislation to ensure that all certified and non-certified school staff receive payment during the closure.
MDE will hold a special-called virtual meeting for Thursday, March 26 at 10 a.m. to evaluate policies affected by the SBE’s decision and make recommendations to the Board.
