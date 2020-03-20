Richton declares local emergency; curfew in effect

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Richton Mayor Michael Ruffin issued an executive order Thursday declaring a local emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The executive order puts a curfew in effect for Richton, unless it is an emergency or for work. It begins at 9 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m.
The Dixie Youth Ballfields and Richton Recreational Park have been closed. City Hall will remain open with business only conducted through the drive-thru window and a drop box for payments.
All restaurants in Richton must be takeout or drive-thru only, according to the executive order.
The order also encourages businesses to check people for symptoms of the coronavirus before allowing them to enter and to practice proper hygiene and social distancing.
“We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause you and your family but it is imperative to keep our citizens in our community safe," the order reads. “Thank you for working with the Town during this time to keep us all safe and healthy and protected. Please be mindful of our elderly citizens here in the town.”
The order is in effect until April 17, after which it will either be extended or terminated.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.