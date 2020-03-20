Perry County Board declares local emergency

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Board of Supervisors declared a local state of emergency Wednesday to allow more access to relief during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Board wants to reassure residents that they are fully engaged in the COVID-19 response and mitigation effort.
The declaration helps the county access relief by removing potential administrative barriers.
The Board has also ordered the Perry County Emergency Management Department to be in constant communication with state and federal authorities to allow the county to make “immediate and appropriate action as needed.”
The Perry County Courthouse is open, but measures have been put in place to limit the exposure of employees and the public.
The Board encourages residents to follow the advice and directives of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
Further announcements will be made through the Perry County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page.
